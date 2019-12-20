Community Helps Tulsa Boys and Girls Club Have Memorable Christmas
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kids at the Tulsa Boys and Girls Club were in for a special surprise during its annual Christmas party.
This year, the club said people came together to make sure every kid had a gift, and the time of their life.
"I danced and sang to every song," said one kid.
"Yeah, I like to dance," said another.
The dance floor and DJ were just the start of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Christmas party this year. This year, the party was taken to the next level thanks to some generous helping hands.
"I thought, ‘I bet I could put something on Facebook and see,’" said Charlotte Guest.
Charlotte Guest started volunteering at the club after bringing her therapy dog, Fitz, to the club a few months ago.
She put a simple post on Facebook asking for some donations before this year's party.
She said the response blew her away.
"It's just overwhelming. A lot of response. Just the spirit of Christmas. They're all getting a gift, and we have barbecue donated, bundt cakes, face painting, and amazing presents," she said.
Generous donors, like those from five competing roofing companies, came together to bring gifts for kids of all ages.
"Footballs, basketballs, bikes, scooters, and puzzle games," said Larry Lee with Lee on Demand Construction.
"Every kid will get a gift for sure, maybe a few," said Head of Advisory Council and volunteer John Benzinger. “Frankly, it might be the only gift they get this Christmas."
The kids, surrounded by their friends, had their Christmas wishes come true.
"They're amazing people doing great things here," Guest said. "We want to be a part of it."
If you'd like to volunteer or donate, click this link.