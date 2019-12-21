News
Tulsa Pop Kids Host Final Event Of 2019
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Pop Kids is hosting its final event of 2019 with a Christmas theme.
The Christmas Extravaganza Flea Market will be happening Saturday at the Persimmon Hollow Village and will feature free Selfies with Santa from 10 am to noon as well as, hot cocoa and cookies, comic book room, Christmas crafts, cosplayers, and a Flea Market.
Admission is free and the first 100 kids get a gift bag of goodies. All proceeds from Flea Market go to Tulsa Pop Kids.