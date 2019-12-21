2 Suspects Dead, 1 Critically Injured After High-Speed Chase, Crash With Tulsa PD
Authorities confirm two suspects are dead and one remains in critical condition following a short chase and crash Saturday with Tulsa police.
Police responded around 2 p.m. to a Studio 6 Motel located at 8181 E 41 St., after a staff member reported that a white 2019 Subaru Impreza struck a motel sign and fled the scene.
When police arrived the owner of the vehicle told police that a woman stole his car. He helped authorities track the car using GPS, to a QuikTrip where the suspects were reportedly stealing items. When police arrived, the vehicle was no longer at the scene.
Authorities later located the vehicle near East 11 Street and South Lynn Lane Road. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspects again fled the scene, police said.
According to police, approximately 30 seconds later officers discovered the suspects had sideswiped another vehicle, causing them to veer off the road before crashing and striking a tree at 11th and 161st East Avenue.
A man and a woman were ejected from the stolen vehicle. The fire department had to extricate the third suspect from the car. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. One woman died at the scene and the second woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Authorities said the occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured.
No names have been released at this time.
