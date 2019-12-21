At Least 1 Suspect Critically Injured In Pursuit, Crash With Tulsa PD
At least one pursuit suspect has been critically injured in an accident following a chase Saturday with Tulsa police.
According to police, officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Police said the owner of the vehicle helped authorities track the car using GPS.
We're told the suspects crashed at a high rate of speed into trees at 11th and 161st East Avenue.
Two of the three suspects were ejected from the vehicle. The fire department had to extricate the third person in the car. That person was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
At this time the condition of the other two suspects is unknown. News on 6's Erick Payne is at the scene working to get the latest information.
Updates will be provided as they become available.