Tulsa PD: 2 Suspects Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Chase, Crash
Authorities confirm two women are dead and a man is in critical condition after a short car chase ended in a fiery crash Saturday.
Police said several people called 911 about the car Saturday afternoon when it was reported stolen.
"It looked like they were trying to have a mini crime spree," Tulsa Police Sgt. Brian Collum said.
Police responded around 2 p.m. to a Studio 6 Motel located at 8181 E 41 St., after a staff member reported that a white 2019 Subaru Impreza struck a motel sign and fled the scene.
"I just knew they were causing us havoc all day," Collum said.
When police arrived the owner of the vehicle told police that a woman stole his car. He helped authorities track the car using GPS, to a QuikTrip on Admiral and 193rd, where the suspects were reportedly stealing items.
"Unbeknownst to us, the car, and the three occupants were there, inside the store stealing a bunch of items," Collum said.
The driver of that car spotted the squad cars and took off west on Route 66.
"Officers never made contact with the vehicle, it literally saw the officers and based on the things it had been doing prior during the day, saw the two marked units and just left at a very high rate of speed," Collum said.
Authorities said the driver attempted to pass a pickup truck near East 11 Street and South Lynn Lane Road. The suspects sideswiped the truck, causing them to spin and veer off the road before crashing and striking the trees at 11th and 161st East Avenue.
Authorities said the occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured.
Officers estimate the stolen car was going at least 100 mph when it crashed.
"The roof was torn off, the fire department didn't do that, they didn't use any tools on that vehicle, it was just that rate of speed, the car just literally exploded," Collum said.
The man and woman sitting in the front seat were wearing seat belts, but both were still ejected. The driver died at the scene of the crash.
The woman in the back seat was trapped by her seat belt and had to be cut out by firefighters. She died at the hospital.
At this time the man remains in critical condition.
The three suspects didn't have ID's on them, so police are having a hard time figuring out who they are.
News On 6 will provide updates as they become available.