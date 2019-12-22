Teen Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen Car
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a juvenile boy is in custody after he led officers on a chase overnight.
Officers tried to stop the car for a traffic violation, but the driver took off. The chase ended in a neighborhood near Apache and Peoria when officers say the suspect got out of the car and ran.
Police say they found the boy in a nearby apartment complex and arrested him. According to police the car had been reported stolen.
“Turns out the tag was run by dispatch and it turned out to be a stolen vehicle. It appears to have been stolen during a burglary a couple of days ago here in Tulsa,” said TPD Sgt. Kevin Warne.
An adult woman and juvenile girl were also in the car. Police say both were questioned and then released.