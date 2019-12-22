State Funding Adjustments To Impact Tulsa County Schools
Dozens of public school districts in Oklahoma, including Tulsa, are set to lose some of their state funding as the State Department of Education is making its mid-year funding adjustments.
These mid-year adjustments are based on things like tax revenue and changes in enrollment numbers during the first couple months of the school year.
In Tulsa County, traditional public schools are taking a big hit.
Every district in the county, except for Glenpool and Collinsville, are set to lose state funding.
Districts like Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Bixby, and Jenks will take a cut of anywhere from 1 to 2%.
Districts like Tulsa and Union are also seeing big drops; nearly 4%, and about 2%, respectively. Tulsa Public Schools would lose close to $4 million, with Union losing a little more than $1.1 million.
Charter schools are a different story though, with some of them making massive financial gains.
Epic Charter Schools is seeing an increase of nearly $44 million across the board.
Others, like E-School Virtual, will have gained more than $100,000, or an increase of 80%.
These are just a couple examples of the growth that charter schools have enjoyed in the state over the last several years.
A big factor is enrollment, as the number of students in Oklahoma grows and shifts among districts.
Numbers from the State Department of Education this month show a record 704,000 public school students in the state.
When there are more students total, the number of state aid per student goes down.
For more information on state education funding, click here.