Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Holds Town Hall In Oklahoma City
Democratic candidate for president Elizabeth Warren returned to her Oklahoma City alma mater for a town hall Sunday.
She hit on familiar topics like raising the minimum wage, climate change, a wealth tax and student loan forgiveness. Her message, “Dream Big, Fight Hard.”
“The best thing that could ever happen to this county, her to be the first woman president from Oklahoma,” Catherine Pritchett said.
Warren was born in Oklahoma City, and lived in Norman until she was 11, she moved back to Oklahoma City and graduated from Northwest Classen High School in 1966.
Her three brothers still live in Oklahoma.
“People struggling to pay their medical bills are already in a fight. People crushed by student loan debt are already in a fight, people stopped by police or denied their right to vote because of the color of their skin are already in a fight,” Warren said. “Those fights are out fights!”
In 2011 the Green New Deal supporter was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame by oil tycoon Boone Pickens.
“If you want to understand the climate crisis today, it’s 25 years of corruption in Washington that brought us here,” she said.
"Warren has repeatedly misled voters about her past and continues to mislead voters on her radical plans to raise taxes on middle class families and kill hundreds of thousands of oil and gas jobs in Oklahoma," Trump Victory Spokeswoman Samantha Cotton said in a statement.
“When you see a government that works great for those with money, but not so well for everyone else, that’s corruption pure and simple, and we’ve got to call it out for what it is,” Warren said.
According to her campaign, 2,200 people attended the town hall.
“I’m running a campaign from the heart because I believe,” Warren said. “I believe that 2020 is our moment in history.”