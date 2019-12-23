News
Eastbound Lanes At 131st & Mingo Closed Due To Construction
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Starting Monday, December 23rd only westbound traffic will be allowed on 131st through the Mingo intersection due to construction.
The construction is part of the Mingo Signalization project.
Drivers going south on Mingo between 121st and 131st will be limited to the westbound direction at the intersection.
Eastbound travelers should take the 121st street detour route. The construction will only be for a limited time, and the City of Bixby will release any updates they get.