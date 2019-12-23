The Starliner's flight got off to a flawless start Friday. About 15 minutes after release from the Atlas 5's Centaur second stage, the capsule was expected to carry out an orbit insertion rocket firing to raise the low point of its orbit and set up the planned rendezvous with the space station.

But the OI burn never happened because of a still-unexplained glitch that resulted in an 11-hour discrepancy between the spacecraft's internal clock and the actual time since launch. The timing problem was quickly corrected by flight controllers, but not before the spacecraft had wasted propellant with a series of unnecessary maneuvers.

Mission managers then called off the space station rendezvous, opting instead to shorten the mission and bring the spacecraft back to Earth Sunday.

Despite the early end to the flight, engineers carried out as many of the original test objectives as possible, giving them confidence Starliner capsules will work as advertised when they begin carrying astronauts to and from the space station.

"We tested all the thrusters, we tested the orbital maneuvering system engines, we tested the docking system, we tested the (radio) link to station," said Steve Stich, deputy manager of NASA's commercial crew program. "We tested the environmental control system, the flight computers, the thermal systems. ... If you look at the core systems on the vehicle, we tested a majority of those systems."

Said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine: "We have a solid understanding of the challenge that we had, and why it occurred. And it's not something that is going to prevent us from moving forward quickly."

Another Starliner is being readied for the program's first piloted test flight and all three crew members — Chris Ferguson, a Boeing vice president and former shuttle commander, space station veteran Mike Fincke and rookie astronaut Nicole Mann — were on hand for landing Sunday.

So was Sunita Williams, one of NASA's most experienced astronauts. She and astronaut Josh Cassada plan to launch aboard the same Starliner that landed Sunday when it is eventually takes off on Boeing's first operational space station crew rotation flight.

In an unexpected announcement, she said the spacecraft will be named "Calypso" after famed undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau's research ship.

"You know, in a little homage to other explorers and the ships that they rode on, I think we're going to call her 'Calypso,'" she said. "I love the ocean, I love what the ocean means to this planet. There's so much to discover in the ocean, and there's so much to discover in space, it just seemed like a natural marriage."