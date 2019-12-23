News
TPD Continues Search For New Police Chief, To Hold Town Hall Meetings
Monday, December 23rd 2019, 7:43 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa continues to look for a new police chief.
Tulsa Police Department said 7 internal candidates have submitted applications for the position.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa Crime Prevention Network will host a series of town hall meetings ahead of the selection.
The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday January 7th at 6 p.m. at the Hardesty Library. The 2nd one is on January 8th at 6 p.m. at the Rudisill Library. And the 3rd town hall will be at OU-Tulsa on January 9th at 6 p.m.
The mayor calls the decision one of the most important during his time in office.