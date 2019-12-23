TULSA, Oklahoma -  The City of Tulsa continues to look for a new police chief. 

Tulsa Police Department said 7 internal candidates have submitted applications for the position. 

Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa Crime Prevention Network will host a series of town hall meetings ahead of the selection. 

The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday January 7th at 6 p.m. at the Hardesty Library. The 2nd one is on January 8th at 6 p.m. at the Rudisill Library. And the 3rd town hall will be at OU-Tulsa on January 9th at 6 p.m.

The mayor calls the decision one of the most important during his time in office. 

 