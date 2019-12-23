5 Sentence To Death In Murder Of Journalist Jamal Kashoggi
A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Washington Post columnist, Jamal Kashoggi.
Officials said Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by men with close ties to the Saudi government.
Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor and was often critical of Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
The Crown Prince drew international criticism for the killing because several agents involved worked directly for him.
The kingdom continues to deny that the Prince had any involvement, or knowledge, of the operation.
Officials said the trials of the accused were carried out in secrecy ,but members of Khashoggi's family were allowed to attend the sessions.
Saudi state-run TV reported that three others were sentenced to prison, but all can appeal the verdicts.