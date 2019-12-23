Foggy Monday Morning Ahead Of Big-Time Christmas Warmth
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Are you dreaming of a warm Christmas? A major warming trend is kicking in just in time for the holiday.
Foggy conditions are once again plaguing much of Green Country for our Monday morning. Visibility under a quarter-mile will be possible for the first half of our Monday. Fog should lift out better than it did on Sunday, and as it does we’re expecting highs to rebound to the upper 50s to a few lower 60s by late in the day.
Well above normal temperatures are kicking in for the holiday! We’ll start Christmas Eve morning in the 30s, but we’re looking for a rapid warm-up with sunshine, a south breeze, and highs well into the 60s on Christmas Eve! And on Christmas Eve night, temperatures will be in the 50s as old Saint Nick comes flying into town.
Get ready for full-fledged t-shirt weather on Christmas Day! We’ll start off Christmas morning in the upper 40s, quickly climbing with a gusty south breeze and highs around 70 degrees Christmas afternoon! Believe it or not, fire danger will be an issue on Christmas Day so refrain from outdoor burning over the holiday.
Temperatures will stay way above average after Christmas and through the rest of the week, with highs still in the 60s on Thursday. Clouds start to increase on Friday, with rain and storm chances bringing temperatures back closer to seasonal values over the weekend.
I hope you have a great Monday and a wonderful Christmas holiday, Green Country!