TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Are you dreaming of a warm Christmas? A major warming trend is kicking in just in time for the holiday.



Foggy conditions are once again plaguing much of Green Country for our Monday morning. Visibility under a quarter-mile will be possible for the first half of our Monday. Fog should lift out better than it did on Sunday, and as it does we’re expecting highs to rebound to the upper 50s to a few lower 60s by late in the day.