Database Helping Pets Of Domestic Abuse Victims Grows Internationally
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - A database started at Oklahoma State University aimed at helping animals suffering from domestic violence situations has spread to more than 12 countries.
Jonna Whetsel has seen her database, the Network for Pets of Domestic Violence Victims, grow internationally. People in countries across the world are using it, especially in the days before Christmas.
In what started as a project at OSU, the data base specifically helps animals that are the victims of domestic abuse, many of them are often stranded during these kinds of situations, and are then forgotten about. Whetsel's database helps veterinarians and shelters find these animals a new place to live.
During the Holidays, with the constant rush of things, she says its the animals that can often be forgotten about. Fortunately during this busy season, she's seen a lot of help.
"You know life gets really busy, and I think the holidays are just a good time to pause and put a hand out to help somebody else," she says.
Since Whetsel started the program, other organizations have reached out to her in hopes of taking her model, and modifying it to apply to their groups cause.