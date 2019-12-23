News
OSBI Investigating After Man Dies In Hugo Police Custody
HUGO, Oklahoma - The OSBI is investigating the death of a suspect who was in police custody in far southeast Oklahoma.
Investigators say Hugo Police and a Choctaw County deputy were responding to a man stealing items from a convenience store early Monday morning. Investigators say when officers confronted Raymond Stapp, he became combative.
Once they handcuffed him, the OSBI says officers realized he wasn't breathing. Officers started CPR and Stapp was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Once the OSBI completes its investigation, the Choctaw County district attorney will determine if any charges will be filed.