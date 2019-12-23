News
Big Country 99.5 Broadcasts From News On 6 Studios For 1st Time
Monday, December 23rd 2019, 3:40 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - For the first time, we have radio stations broadcasting from our downtown News On 6 studios. Jim Jefferies, also known as The Hoot Owl, with Big Country 99.5 had their first show in the new studio this morning.
Griffin Communications bought five local radio stations last year with plans to move them into our building. After a lot of construction, they are starting to finally move in.
We're very excited to have them here at the News On 6 studio. Welcome to the team!