Tulsa International Airport Undergoing $7 Million Renovation
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa International Airport is undergoing a $7 million renovation project. The airport is renovating Schwab Hall, which encompasses the main entrance leading to both concourses.
The goal of the massive, 9-month project is to modernize the airport and to make it easier for passengers to get around.
Right now, when you walk through the main entrance at Tulsa International Airport, the only thing you'll see is a large wall. When the project is finished, you'll see a wide open space with a compass leading you to the TSA line and ultimately to your gate.
Frank Relja is Director of Engineering and Planning at the airport.
"When this is all over with you are going to walk through that glass door, and you are going to see where you need to go," he said. "It's going to be straight ahead of you; you wont miss it".
Relja said the renovation project, funded through a 2018 bond sold by the airport, is a much needed fix.
"It's old; it needs an uplift," Relja said. "The roofing is in bad shape. It's been there since 1978, and everybody knows a roof is about 30 years, and it's gone. It has reached its expected life."
Relja said the project will open up the inside of the airport, making it brighter and a better experience for passengers. He said the project will also consist of remodeling some restrooms, installing a new roof, working on the heating and air conditioning systems, and moving a very large mural.
He said over the last 20 years, more than $100 million has been spent on renovating the two concourses and the terminal building.
"Put everything new in it - opened it up put the skylights in. We renovated the mezzanine area a few years back with the ceilings and so fourth."
And while the changes sound daunting, especially during the anticipated busy holiday season, Relja says travelers will not be impacted one bit.
The project is expected to be finished sometime late next year.