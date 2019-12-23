News
Donation Helps Tulsa County Deputies Spread Holiday Cheer To Families In Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - An anonymous donor gave $5,000 to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office so deputies could spread holiday cheer to families in need.
News On 6 tagged along with Deputy Daniel Gullett, who handed out three $100 gift cards to families around Tulsa.
"We can help play Santa Claus and make sure these kids have a great Christmas," Gullett said.
The anonymous donor didn't want any recognition, and only had one request: deputies pass out the loaded visa gift cards to Tulsa families in need as a gift from the Sheriff's Office.