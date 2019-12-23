News
Covenant Group Ministries Distributes Holiday Meal-In-A-Bag To Tulsans
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa non-profit is giving back this Christmas. Covenant Group Ministries is providing Christmas dinner to families in north Tulsa.
It's part of their annual Christmas Meal-in-a-bag program. Each bag contains a turkey, yams, green beans, dressing and dinner rolls.
For the past nine years, Covenant Group Ministries Incorporated has given out these bags to hundreds of families who need them in the Tulsa area.
"We're really excited about what we do, serving people, helping people, and just loving on our community," said Toni Washington of Covenant Group Ministries.
"Every year it's been a wonderful success, and we're very grateful that's what we do."
The Meal-in-a-bag program is funded by the Walmart Foundation.