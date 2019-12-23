Tulsa's Coffee Bunker Helps Veterans Transition To Civilian Life
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 wants to make sure veterans living in Green Country know how much we appreciate the sacrifices they've made for our country. Tulsa's Coffee Bunker helps veterans transition back to civilian life with all kinds of services.
Lori Fullbright, Craig Day and Travis Meyer stopped by with a little holiday surprise.
"There are so many places here in Tulsa and the surrounding areas that want to serve veterans or want to help veterans," said Thomas Patat, 82nd Airborne Army, retired.
"With the coffee bunker, the biggest thing they've done to help veterans is to go to community service council meetings and get the information, so when a veteran comes in here or calls and needs something, we know where the resource is."
The Coffee Bunker is located at 6365 E. 41st St.