Tulsa's 12 & 12 Staying Open Christmas Week For Those Struggling With Addiction
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa nonprofit said it will be open and ready to help people during holiday time.
Austin Reed said he thought he would die at one point. He said 12 & 12 helped save his life.
October 22, 2017 may not mean much to most people, but for Austin Reed it's a day when everything changed.
“I wish I could go back and just tell my young self, ‘hey this could get really bad, this is a disease and it will take you and take a hold of you,’” Reed said.
Reed said he started drinking young, he started experimenting with pills, like Oxycodone and Xanax, which led to even more drugs. He said he was hooked on alcohol, methamphetamine and heroin for nearly 10 years.
“I had accepted at one point in my life that I was going to die from this disease, and I was going to be that guy that never amounted to anything in life,” Reed said.
Reed said when he saw other people get help, it pushed him to try to help himself as well. Reed said he then decided to enter 12 & 12.
12 & 12 is a comprehensive addiction and recovery center open 24 hours that provides a wide range of programs to adults.
“We are here to help. We are sincere about outcomes and providing your family and your loved ones with the best possible care we can,” said Bryan Day, the CEO of 12 & 12.
Last week, we told you about a lawn care company that employees people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. Those employees went through a 12 and 12 program.
They credit 12 & 12 with helping them get their lives back on track.
Reed said he went through detox, a treatment program and then was in a transitional living program for six months.
“I wish I would have known that drugs and alcohol, they are not a game,” Reed said.
Reed said he thanks 12 & 12. He has been clean for more than 26 months. He now works at a roofing company and is about get married. He said his message to those who are addicted is that there is hope.
“I've been where you've been, I felt like you feel right now, and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Reed said.
For help, visit the 12 & 12 website by clicking here or call, 918-664-4224. Their crisis hotline is 1-866-771-7088.