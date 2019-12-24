TPD Searching For Suspect In Stabbing That Sent 1 To The Hospital
TULSA - Tulsa Police are searching for a man after a stabbing Tuesday morning at an apartment complex.
According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. at the 2200 Sheridan Apartments near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road.
When officers arrived to the scene they found a female who had been stabbed in the chest.
A witness told them he heard some sort of scuffle outside and went to see what was happening. The witness broke up a fight between the victim and a male suspect and was able to call 911, according to police.
The suspect was last seen leaving the apartment complex in a white SUV.
Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.
This is a developing story.