TULSA - Tulsa Police are searching for a man after a stabbing Tuesday morning at an apartment complex. 

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. at the 2200 Sheridan Apartments near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road. 

When officers arrived to the scene they found a female who had been stabbed in the chest. 

A witness told them he heard some sort of scuffle outside and went to see what was happening. The witness broke up a fight between the victim and a male suspect and was able to call 911, according to police. 

The suspect was last seen leaving the apartment complex in a white SUV. 

Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

 

 

 

 