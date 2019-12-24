Parents' Lawsuit Against Epic Charter Schools Delayed
OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoman, a lawsuit against Epic Charter Schools by two Oklahoma parents has been delayed.
The student’s parents, April and Andrew Grieb, are reportedly suing Epic Virtual Charter Schools for unenrolling their children from the school.
The report says Oklahoma’s largest virtual charter school unenrolled the Grieb’s children from Epic because they were also enrolled in private schools at the same time.
According to the school’s contract with the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, students aren’t allowed to be enrolled in both schools.
The Grieb family is asking for a court ruling to determine if Epic’s actions violated the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act and the student’s constitutional rights.
Judge Aletia Timmons reportedly says she will not make a decision until the Virtual Charter School Board is made a party to the lawsuit, because the ruling could influence the way the board writes future charter contracts.
The lawsuit originally included two other sets of parents, but they dropped the case back in October.
The next hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for January 23rd.