National Retailer Planning To Move Into Old Toys“R” Us Building In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A national retailer plans to use the old Toys "R" Us building in Tulsa next year.
A sign in front shows Ollie's Bargain Outlet will soon occupy the space. Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all its U.S. stores, including several Tulsa locations. The former Toys "R" Us building at 71st and Memorial has been empty ever since.
Reco construction is working to get the location ready for Ollie's Bargain Outlet but there's no word on when the store will open. However, it is already hiring with full and part-time positions available. You can apply HERE.
We have left messages with the developers of the property for more information, but so far we have not heard back.