Tulsa Church Surprises Woman With New Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman received a big surprise ahead of the holidays after someone stole her car.
If you're lucky enough to meet Elandra Dabney one of the first things you'll notice is her unwavering joy. Even though she has one big reason to feel the exact opposite.
"I come outside, wearing my socks and I'm like, 'Somebody just stole my car.' So I start laughing and I'm like, 'Yeah. Somebody stole my car. I was like I have both my spare key and my actual key to my car. I was like somebody stole my car. You feel like you're hoodwinked," said Dabney.
Elandra posted about what happened on Facebook asking for prayers in hopes someone would find it. Eventually, word got around her church about what happened so she was asked to be a part of a special sermon. She said 'yes' not knowing she was about to receive a very big blessing.
"Could you open that box real quick? On behalf of Transformation Church, it says it's crazy to have happened. Here are the keys to your brand new car," said Pastor Todd of Transportation Church.
Tammy McQuarters is the Chief Operating Officer for Transformation Church. She says the sermon that Sunday was about people needing a reason to believe.
"We thought that was so devastating for her to lose her car and wanted to be able to help her during this season, and it turns out we were able to," said McQuarters.
Dabney's new car now sits in front of her home. She even gave it a name: Blessing
"I think this is a great testimony to not only me but others around me. Truly trust in God. He's looking out for you. He's taking care of you," said Dabney
Elandra has had her new ride for about a week now. Even though it's another reason to be joyful this season she says she would've been smiling even if she didn't have a new car.
Elandra: "God's got me. I know he's working everything out."