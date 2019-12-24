News
Police Investigating Shooting Incident In Tulsa; At Least 1 Injured
Tuesday, December 24th 2019, 9:50 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a Walgreens near 31st & Garnett Tuesday morning.
According to TPD, a man was shot in the stomach while driving, and he pulled into the drug store parking lot for help. The man parked and got out of the vehicle which then rolled backwards across the lot, officers said.
Witnesses told police the man threw something away in a trash can, and officers said they found a trail of blood leading to the trash can. They also recovered methamphetamine and a pipe, TPD said.
The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police said they are working to learn where the shooting took place, and they did not immediately have any suspect information.
