Former Oklahoma State quarterback Rusty Hilger died Tuesday morning, it was announced on his Facebook page, @RustyHilger12.

 
User: Rusty Hilger To: link

Hilger was 57 and had battled cancer for several years.

The Oklahoma City native played 46 games in four seasons with the Cowboys. He also played eight seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Oakland Raiders. He also played for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a developing story.