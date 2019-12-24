News
Justin Bieber Announces Tulsa Tour Date In July, 2020
Tuesday, December 24th 2019, 12:26 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Justin Bieber announced that he is playing the BOK Center in Tulsa on July 8, 2020. The pop star announced that he will release a new single, "Yummy," on January 3 and a new album in May.
The tour will support the new album which has not yet been named, according to Rolling Stone.
It will be the first new album for Bieber since 2015's Purpose, though he has performed with other artists on several recordings since that time.
Bieber's new tour starts May 14 in Seattle and ends September 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Other nearby performances include Arlington, Texas on June 27 and Kansas City, MO on July 6.
Bieber last performed in Tulsa in 2016.