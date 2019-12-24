News
Chick-fil-A Teams With Tulsa Pop Kids To Spread Cheer To Saint Francis Hospital
TULSA, Oklahoma - Chick-fil-a is partnering with Tulsa Pop Kids to bring some Christmas cheer to the Children's Hospital at Saint Francis.
They will feed more than 500 people on Tuesday. The kids will also get a visit from Tulsa Pop Kids' as well as Batman, Superman, and Moana.
They will also get to interact with an eight-foot semi-animatronic toothless the dragon from the 'How to Train Your Dragon' movies.
This is the 13th year for this event.