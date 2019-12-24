News
Vote For Your Favorite Gingerbread House On News On 6 At 4
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's on. We know you're used to seeing Amber and Brooks team up on KVOO and Brian and Ashley at the anchor desk for News On 6 at 4 p.m. But this time, it's the boys against the girls.
The competition? Who can make the best gingerbread house.
Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So we're letting our viewers and listeners decide. Vote with your comments here and on Facebook to select the winner.
Voting ends Sunday night, December 29. The winners will be announced on News On 6 at 4 on Monday, December 30.