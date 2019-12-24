"People don't talk about infant loss; they don't talk about miscarriages," said Cat Markham.



Cat Markham is the director of MEND: Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death.



"It really helped me put one foot in front of the other. It helped me say, I can get up tomorrow."



Markham has been coming to MEND since 2011. She has four living children, and three babies in Heaven. She says coming to MEND has been a vital part of her life.



"I knew that I wasn't alone. I knew that someone else understood me," she said.