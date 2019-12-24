Cancer Treatment Centers Of America Spreads Holiday Cheer, Comfort
TULSA, Oklahoma - Cancer Treatment Centers of America threw a Christmas part for patients in Tulsa. It gave patients a chance to forget about their diagnosis and have some fun.
Our 6 in the Morning crew stopped by with a bag full of goodies to help celebrate. LeAnne Taylor, Alan Crone and Dave Davis joined in for some caroling and crafts.
"We have a comfort car that travels throughout our facility every day," said Chance Lambert with CTCA. "It is hosted by our volunteer department, and the Tulsa community has been very generous and donated all of our items."
Lambert said they host a wide variety of activities for patients because many of them are staying on site during the holidays. One patient said it's great to be happy - and distracted - when you're facing a health challenge.
"We're all in this together," said patient Pat Williams. "We're not staying alone."