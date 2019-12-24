Families Reunite At Tulsa International Airport For On Christmas Eve
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa International Airport is the scene for many happy reunions on Christmas Eve.
For many people across the county, the time away from family is finally coming to an end. It was a day filled with long awaited hugs at Tulsa International Airport.
For Lucas and Abby, two days away from their son felt like an eternity.
“I think we were more anxious for him to get home then he was, but he's really enjoyed flying and he's having a good time,” Lucas said.
They said time away from their five-year-old made things at home a little different.
“It was too quiet at the house it was weird it was definitely weird,” they said.
For Janice Sizemore, seeing her son Erwin come home from Fort Bliss was a blessing.
“It's going to be great because after the first of the year he's going to be deployed, so we are looking forward to spending some time with him,” Sizemore said.
She said everyone is ready to spend quality time with him.
“He means the world to me I adopted him out of foster care so he's a chosen child,” Sizemore said.
Chris Larson said seeing her daughter in person for the first time in nine months overwhelmed her with emotion.
"Not that mom's count but they do. I'm going to cry, I'm embarrassed but that's okay. I'm excited,” Larson said.
Her daughter Riley said it was worth the wait.
“It has really nice. We don't see each other very much, like once a year, it’s just really nice to be able to come home and have her here,” Riley said.
Riley's sister Kelly said nothing is better than spending time with family this Christmas Eve.
“It's always really nice. It can be a little bit stressful. Who doesn't get a little bit stressed out with family time? I'm always glad to see everyone coming home,” Kelly said.