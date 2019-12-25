Tulsa Police: Two Juveniles Arrested After Car Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police said they arrested two juveniles after car chase that ended with them crashing the vehicle.
"Just juveniles thinking they could probably get away but they didn't," said Captain Jacob Johnson, Tulsa police.
According to police, the two boys in the car weren't even old enough to drive. Officers said they found a toy police vest and a toy gun in the car. They said after leading police on a chase they rolled the car and the driver was ejected from the car.
Officers said they tried to stop a Honda Civic for speeding on The Broken Arrow Expressway near Garnett but the car took off. They said the driver got off the freeway then went through a construction area near Pine, and that's where he lost control of the car and drove into a ditch.
Police said the car was not stolen and officers said the two boys are expected to be okay.