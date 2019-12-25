News
Tulsa Police: Woman Arrested After Trying To Rob 2 With Knife
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in custody after Tulsa police said she tried robbing two other women and then drew a knife on a deputy.
Officers said they responded to the Warehouse Market at 15th and Garnett for a robbery and found a Wagoner County deputy holding Sarah Presley at gun-point.
Police said Presley pulled a knife on two women loading groceries into their vehicles and demanded their phones.
One of the victims ran into the store for help from a deputy.
Presley was booked into jail on three complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.