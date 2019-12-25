TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in custody after Tulsa police said she tried robbing two other women and then drew a knife on a deputy. 

Officers said they responded to the Warehouse Market at 15th and Garnett for a robbery and found a Wagoner County deputy holding Sarah Presley at gun-point. 

Police said Presley pulled a knife on two women loading groceries into their vehicles and demanded their phones.

One of the victims ran into the store for help from a deputy. 

Presley was booked into jail on three complaints of assault with a deadly weapon. 