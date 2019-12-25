Family Grieves The Loss Of Daughter After Head-On Collision Near Kellyville
KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma - A mother is sharing her daughter’s life story just days after the young woman died in a crash with a semi-truck near Kellyville.
It was a parent’s worst nightmare for Bonnie Barrera and the rest of her family after she learned her daughter, Reagan, was killed in a crash near Kellyville.
“It’s very difficult. Having my strength in god has been my major thing. If I didn't have him, I would not be strong," Barrera said.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said the 27-year-old was killed after she crashed in a head-on collision with a semi on Route 66. Reagan left behind three children.
“He'll ask where mommy is at, and we don't know how to talk to him about it,” Barrera said.
To make matters worse, Barrera said Reagan's sister Emily also died in a crash in 2017 near Bristow.
“You know it was just miles between each other, both vehicle accidents," Barrera said.
Barrera said her daughter Reagan was an amazing person who loved her son.
"She was just full of energy and full of life she was just an amazing young lady an intelligent young lady,” Barrera said.
As Barrera's family mourns another loss, Billie Rankin who worked with truck driver Jeff Webb said he is devastated.
Rankin said Jeff's truck is his livelihood, and how he provides for his kids and wife, but she also said he's thinking of Reagan and the rest of her family.
"I know Jeff and I know what he is going through, thinking about the girl who lost her life. It’s affecting him. He's a caring person and how does that not affect somebody? It hits home,” Rankin said.
Both families have fund raising pages set up for them. If you’d like to help Reagan’s family click here and if you’d like to help Jeff Webb click here. If you’d like to pay your respects, services will he held Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019. They will be at the Bristow First Baptist Church.