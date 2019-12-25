Update: 3 Killed In Crash North Of Edmond Identified
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash in Logan County that killed three people Wednesday night.
According to the OHP, the crash happened near Broadway at Simmons Road, about a mile north of Edmond.
A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Joseph Sauer was going south on Broadway when it crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle, driven by 70-year-old Douglas L. Barnes traveling north, OHP said.
Douglas and two passengers, identified as 83-year-old Madeline J. Walker and 54-year-old Suzanne M. Barnes were pinned for two hours before being freed by the Oak Cliff Fire Department. The three were pronounced dead at the scene, Troopers said.
Sauer was was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported by an EMSA unit to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head, arm, leg, internal and external injuries, according to authorities.
OHP believes the crash was caused by drunk driving. However, the exact condition of the drivers remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.