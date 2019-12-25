Terminally Ill Oklahoma Man Creates Bucket List, Lives Life To Fullest
This Christmas, a Rogers County couple is grateful for every single day they have together after a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Now, they're checking off their bucket list and staying hopeful, even though this may be their final Christmas together.
A Foyil man said he only had six months to live and isn't letting it get him down-- instead, he’s choosing to make the most of every day he's given.
"I've lived in Oklahoma 26 years, there's all kinds of stuff I haven't done,” said Kenneth Culbertson.
Kenneth and Mary Lou Culbertson want to change that.
“I said, ‘let’s make a bucket list,’” Mary Lou said.
"Tickets to go to the Chili Bowl. I won tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Oilers Game,” Kenny said.
The Rogers County couple met 19 years ago. Five years ago, Kenny had a heart attack that almost killed him.
"That changed my whole outlook on life. From then on, I would live every day the best I could,” Kenny said.
Two months ago, doctors told Kenny he had stage 4 liver cancer and gave him six months left to live.
Then last month, doctors told him he also has lung cancer.
"We didn't know it would be something terminal,” Mary Lou said.
The couple took the devastating diagnosis as an opportunity to check items off the bucket list.
It includes museums, day trips, historic sites around Oklahoma and neighborhood states -- all at Kenny’s pace.
Neighbor Lyndi Hudson said people around Foyil have donated everything from Chili Bowl tickets to firewood.
"They went from being depressed to being optimistic and enjoying life,” she said.
The couple said as long as they have each other, they'll take the diagnosis day by day.
"Some people ask, how can you not look at what's coming and have it bother you?” said Kenny. “I want to think about how much can I do, not time."
The couple wants to remind people to check for Hepatitis C since that may have prevented the liver cancer.
The couple needs help with medical expenses and money to pay for the bucket list trips. Here’s a link to help.