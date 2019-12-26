City Reminds Tulsans Of Holiday Recycling, Tree Disposal
TULSA, Oklahoma - Families across Tulsa are dealing with a lot of leftover trash after Christmas.
It'd be nice to recycle everything, but we can't. That is why Tulsa city leaders are reminding people what they can and can't recycle.
Most packaging and wrapping paper are recyclable and can be put in the city's blue recycling carts. This includes: cardboard boxes and basic wrapping paper without foil or glitter.
However, you cannot recycle styrofoam, plastic bags, ribbons, bows, or tinsel.
If you have a live Christmas tree, it can go on your curb on normal collection day. However, it needs to be cut in four foot sections. If you're throwing away an artificial tree, it needs to go in the gray trash cart.
You could also have your tree be ground into mulch at the city's mulch site near 145th East Avenue and Pine.
Keep in mind, they'll be closed December 26th and New Year's Day.