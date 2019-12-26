Warm Thursday Before Cold Front Arrives
It’s a tricky temperature forecast today with another shallow cold front rapidly moving across central Kansas this morning. This may prove to be a forecast issue later today with the far northern sections of the state turning colder later this afternoon while southern areas remain mild for the entire day. I’ll keep the metro highs around 63 reached by midday with temps falling into the upper 50s this afternoon and into the upper 40s this evening near Tulsa. Temperatures across far northern OK into southern Kansas will only reach the 50s through midday with readings dropping into the upper 40s by late afternoon and 30s this evening. Locations south of I-40 today should remain in the mid to upper 60s for the entire afternoon. Some patchy fog is possible this morning across far southeastern or east central OK but shouldn’t be significant for our immediate areas across northeastern OK but could become locally dense across polaritons of the south. Dense fog advisories are posted this morning across the Arkbuckles southward into a large portion of North and Central Texas.
Rather uneventful weather will occur today other than some clouds and the temperature differential. The next focus will be rain chances for Friday into Saturday as our next upper level system moves closer to the region. Most of the rain Friday will end up slightly west of the area but later Friday night into Saturday, higher chances will move across central and eastern OK with rain and some thunder likely. As the system exits late Saturday night into Sunday morning, much colder air will arrive with highs Sunday remaining in the mid-40s. Most of next week will also be back into the cold and chilly category before another system arrives near or shortly after the New Year. Monday morning starts in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs nearing the upper 40s along with sunshine and northwest winds near 10 to 15 mph, typical for this time of year. Tuesday and Wednesday features low in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs near 50. A few showers will be near or south of the area Wednesday, but higher chances will arrive Thursday with another storm system nearing the area.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather blog and discussion.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone