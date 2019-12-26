Rather uneventful weather will occur today other than some clouds and the temperature differential. The next focus will be rain chances for Friday into Saturday as our next upper level system moves closer to the region. Most of the rain Friday will end up slightly west of the area but later Friday night into Saturday, higher chances will move across central and eastern OK with rain and some thunder likely. As the system exits late Saturday night into Sunday morning, much colder air will arrive with highs Sunday remaining in the mid-40s. Most of next week will also be back into the cold and chilly category before another system arrives near or shortly after the New Year. Monday morning starts in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs nearing the upper 40s along with sunshine and northwest winds near 10 to 15 mph, typical for this time of year. Tuesday and Wednesday features low in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs near 50. A few showers will be near or south of the area Wednesday, but higher chances will arrive Thursday with another storm system nearing the area.