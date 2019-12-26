Tulsa Police Search For Suspects Of 2 Auto Thefts
Tulsa Police said they're looking for multiple people connected with a pair of overnight auto thefts and the victims of both of them were held at gunpoint.
Police said the description of the robbers were very similar, and both robberies happened within a couple of hours of each other and less than a couple of miles away.
Police said the first victim was taking the trash out to a dumpster at Creekside Apartments near 41st Street and Garnett when four men and a woman came up to him in the parking lot.
The victim told police one of the thieves hit him in the forehead with the gun, and he was left bleeding from his face, chin and chest.
The group took off with the man's green four door Mazda car.
A couple of hours later, officers said three men in a green Mazda walked up to a man near 34th Street and 129th, pointed a gun at him, and demanded the man's red Chevy truck.
The second victim told News On 6 his truck was left abandoned in front of a friend's house a short time later.
Police said the second victim was not hurt.