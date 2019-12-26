SQ806, Which Would Have Legalized Recreational Marijuana In Okla., Withdrawn By Supporters
An Oklahoma state question that would have generally made marijuana legal recreationally for adults 21 and above is dead, according to information filed with the Secretary of State's office.
The new status for State Question 806 reads as follows:
WITHDRAWN by proponents of record; Proponents' official notice of withdraw filed with the Secretary of State office December 23, 2019 (please see SQ806 document link for an exact copy of the record on file with this office). State question 806 is hereby withdrawn and is no longer active.
According to the original petition, the money generated from the sales tax would be used to create a revenue trust to fund the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, substance abuse treatment programs and substance use prevention programs in schools.
Under the petition, the amount of recreational marijuana a person could have would be less than those with medical approval. Recreational users would be allowed to have up to a cumulative one ounce or marijuana, eight ounces of concentrated marijuana. Individual users would also be allowed no more than six plants and six seedlings. Private residences would be allowed 12 plants and seedlings.
Oklahomans would have possibly voted on this question Nov. 3, 2020.
Currently, medical marijuana card holders are allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their persons, up to an ounce of cannabis concentrates, up to 72 ounces of edible marijuana, up to eight ounces of marijuana at their residences, six mature plants and six seedling plants. Users would also have to adhere to current laws or policies about where smoking or usage is acceptable in public places.
However, with the withdrawal, State Question 806 is no longer active.
