Okmulgee Deputies Search For Woman Wanted In Connection To Drug Charges
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted woman believed to be in the Henryetta area. They hope the public can help them locate Angela "Angie" Kelley.
Kelley, 43, is wanted after she failed to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and maintaining a place for keeping/selling a controlled substance, according to OCSO.
She's described as 5'6" and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you know where she is, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311. You can remain anonymous by calling the Tip Line at 918-516-8332.