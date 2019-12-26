News
Broken Arrow Man Starts Facebook Page Where People Who Need Help Can Ask For It
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - John Livingston was in the hospital when he decided to try to help others this holiday season. The Broken Arrow man created a Facebook page where people who need help can ask for it, and people who have items to share can let the community know.
Livingston said in 2019, they were able to assist 450 people through Help For Broken Arrow/Surrounding Areas. Livingston, Drake Adney and Nikki Coates appeared on News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk about the group.
They are already working to help others in 2020 as well.
Watch the interview above to see how you can be a part of the effort.