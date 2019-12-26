News
Tulsa Police: Child In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Face
Thursday, December 26th 2019, 5:18 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a child is in critical condition after being wounded in a Tulsa shooting Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the shooting, The Meadows Apartment Complex at 29th and Garnett.
Police said the child was first taken to an urgent care that is right next the apartment complex. The wounded child was then transported to a local hospital.
There is an SUV that has a damaged window at the Meadows.
