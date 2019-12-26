LSU Linebacker Offers Bulletin-Board Material For Underdog Sooners
Ever since the College Football Playoff was announced nearly three weeks ago, the Oklahoma Sooners have been an afterthought, outside of Oklahoma.
In fact, if you asked most folks across the country, it might be a foregone conclusion that LSU is going to win on Saturday -- and that includes an LSU football player, who said as much at Peach Bowl Media Day from Atlanta.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins has been covering it from all angles Thursday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
LSU's Patrick Queen told the media exactly what he thinks of Oklahoma and the Sooners' offense.
Patrick Queen: "The O-line is not great, the back's not great..."
Here's the video, courtesy of CBS Sports contributor and OU Insider Brandon Drumm:
Dean: "You heard what he said?"
Parnell Motley: "What did he say?"
Dean: "He said OU's offensive line is not great. Their running game is not great. They're not great, and we expect to dominate."
Parnell Motley: "I know they won the Joe Moore Award....
Dean: "Your answer?"
Tre Brown: "We're just going to have to find out Saturday. That's all I got to say."
Dean: "Your reactions?"
Kennedy Brooks: "Let's just go out and play. Let's just go out and play; that's all I have to say on that."
Dean: "So your response?"
CeeDee Lamb: "Let's do it. That's it."
But Saturday's national college football semifinal could come down to quarterback play. LSU's Heisman winner Joe Burrow is reportedly under the weather with a cold, and Heisman runner-up, OU's Jalen Hurts, looks to go 3-0 against LSU.
Dean reports that the Sooners appear more businesslike this time around, as prepared as any OU team has been in recent years. OU linebacker Kenneth Murray agrees.
"This year is definitely the most prepared," Murray said.
And, remember: Oklahoma is down four quality, important players. Three are due to suspension: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges. Delarrin Turner-Yell will be out due to injury.
If the Sooners beat LSU, they'll play for Oklahoma's 8th national title January 13.