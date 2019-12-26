Yale Teen Critically Hurt In ATV Crash
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Yale teenager was critically injured in an ATV crash Christmas Day, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The wreck took place around 5:30 p.m. on Quay Road, just north of County Road 5700 in Pawnee County, troopers said.
A 15-year-old boy was driving a Honda ATV four-wheeler southbound on Quay Road when the vehicle hit a pothole and went into a slide, a collision report said. Troopers said the vehicle began to roll, throwing the driver and two passengers off.
The driver and a 12-year-old male passenger were treated and released at Stillwater Medical Center, OHP said. The second passenger, a 13-year-old male, was taken by medical helicopter to Tulsa where he is said to be in critical condition with head and other injuries.
All three boys were from Yale, troopers said. Their names were not released because of their ages.