Tulsa Humane Society Shipping Dogs, Cats To Empty Shelters In Maine
TULSA, Oklahoma - They are busy at the Humane Society of Tulsa the day after Christma, getting 139 dogs and cats ready for a flight to Maine.
Ashley Villines is the executive director of the Humane Society, and she has a whole team of folks getting the work done before the plane takes off.
“Between now and then, we are finishing up the paperwork, and we are putting name bands on every one,” she said.
The name bands are color coded which indicates the animal’s final destination. Most of the dogs and cats on the flight came from the Tulsa Animal Shelter and are headed for aid groups in the Northeast which have no adoptable animals.
“It’s a crazy thing to think there are shelters that don’t have dogs and cats in them,” Villines said.
If you can help support the Humane Society of Tulsa, find out more here.