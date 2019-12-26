Family Searching For Answers In Pittsburg County Woman's Disappearance
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - ”People don’t just disappear for no reason.”
It has been almost three years since Holly Cantrell went missing, and her family just went through another Christmas waiting for answers.
Human remains were found in Pittsburg County last year, but they haven’t been identified yet.
The Medical Examiner says despite exhausting all of their resources, they have not been able to identify the remains yet. They say, they are waiting, alongside Holly’s family and friends, in hopes a lab at the University of North Texas can extract DNA from bones. The ME says that lab is one of the best in the world for this type of work.
Since January of 2017, Holly Cantrell's family has been waiting.
"I can be in a store and hear someone say 'Holly,' or yell for someone named Holly and automatically break into tears because it never stops me from looking," said Kathy Camp, Holly's aunt.
Kathy Camp said she is still waiting for the nightmare of Holly's disappearance to be over - for someone to finally know where she is, where she went, and what happened.
"There are not enough words to describe this. It is literally torture," Camp said.
The family said twice now, they thought they were close to answers. In February of 2017, a hunter found Holly's purse in the Cardinal Point Recreation Area near Lake Eufaula. A year later, close to the same area, someone found human bones and scraps of fabric.
"I felt like we had found her," said Kathy Camp, Holly's aunt.
Holly's family said they feel like they are right where they started the day Holly disappeared, almost three years ago. They said if they had answers, they would finally have some peace of mind.
"Peace," Kathy Camp said. "The torture would stop."
The family said there isn't a day that goes by when they don't think of how easy it was for Holly to make friends, the way she loved her kids, and her empathy.
And if you could meet her?
"It was like sunshine. She was always older than her age, and she just had that connection when she knew that things weren't right," her aunt said.