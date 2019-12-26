They don't have handcuffs, guns, or even badges, but they're helping solve crime in Tulsa.?



"Just a few minutes ago, I was entering detail from a pawn shop and one of the items was a hand gun, a pistol. Bang - it came up as a hit that was stolen in October," said volunteer Les Barnes.



It's not what some may imagine, but for Les Barnes and Mike Phillips it's what retirement looks like.?



"I got bored, so I started looking for stuff to do," said Mike Phillips.



And he found something to do. Every morning - Monday though Thursday - he's at the Tulsa Police burglary division.



"I've never been bored, and these people are great to work with so it's just a place I want to be," Phillips said. "I look forward to getting here every day."



And the detectives look forward to the volunteers being there too.



"They basically get a lot of information for our detectives and free up their time so they can be busy doing different things," said Lt. Tim Means, Tulsa Police.